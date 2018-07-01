Zahid urges Umno members to close ranks, says election shows party open to change

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) said that the recently concluded elections showed that the party is open to change. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Newly-elected Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged party members to close ranks and to move forward as a united front.

Zahid, posting a winning statement on his Facebook, said that the recently concluded elections showed that the party is open to change.

“This open election shows that Umno has gone through a historic process to select all positions at various levels including branches and divisions.

“This is the process of democracy demanded by all the members, and we have succeeded. This is not an individual victory but to us all,” he said.

“Indeed, this smooth election is a manifestation of Umno members who love the party and want it to rise to remain relevant in the political stage of the country,” he added.

Zahid also welcomes the contribution of his competitors, former party youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to help reform the party.

“I openly invite them along with the (party) new leadership to define the party’s reforms,” he said

Zahid added that he will call an Umno supreme council meeting as soon as possible to discuss the manifesto of all the presidential candidates.

“People are hopeful that Umno will continue to fight for the sake of religion, race and country,’’ he said.

Zahid manage to receive 78 votes, while runner-up Khairy received 53 votes.

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah garnered the support of 28 divisions.