Ismail Sabri, Mahdzir Khalid new Umno vice-presidents

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic) and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid are the new Umno vice-presidents. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Umno vice-president candidates Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid have been confirmed as Umno vice-presidents.

Umno secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor confirmed the election results, but stopped short of naming the third vice-president.

“At the moment Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani is having a neck-to-neck fight to clinch the third post.

“There are still votes from 34 divisions nationwide yet to be officially counted by the party headquarter.

“However the votes from these 34 divisions would not affect the results of the first and second candidates,” he said during a press conference at Menara Dato' Onn today.

Tengku Adnan said at the time of reporting, both candidates had only a five-vote difference between them.

He also clarified the party may have to suspend the Bakri division vote counts due to problems that have yet to be verified.

“Instead of counting 191 divisions, we would therefore only include 190 divisions and we are investigating the matter,” he said.

Ismail, a Umno Supreme Council member before today's party polls, won the highest number of votes at 146 followed by former Supreme Council member Mahdzir who obtained 99 votes.