More Haj pilgrims from Terengganu this year, says MB

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 1 ― There will be 2,739 pilgrims from Terengganu heading for Haj this year, up from 2,500 in 2017, says Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said of the total, 101 pilgrims were civil servants sponsored by the government in recognition of their service excellence.

“The pilgrims from Terengganu are part of 30,200 Malaysians who will have the opportunity to perform Haj this year with a total of 112 flights scheduled to ferry them beginning Aug 14,” he told reporters after officiating the 1439H State-Level Haj Course at Taman Tamadun Islam here last night.

Meanwhile, Tabung Haji (TH) CEO Datuk Adi Azuan Abdul Ghani who was also present said the statutory body would not be imposing any new regulations on Malaysian pilgrims despite the Saudi Arabian government charging a five per cent value-added tax beginning this year.

“This is because all the prices of services and goods purchased by TH will have five per cent added to them, and this will be borne by TH,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adi Azuan said that TH would be managing pilgrims from the TH Complex at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for the very first time this year.

The RM450 million complex was built to replace the TH Complex in Kelana Jaya which had been in operation for the past 36 years. ― Bernama