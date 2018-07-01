Khairy concedes defeat, congratulates Zahid in tweet

Khairy Jamaluddin congratulated Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for his victory. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has conceded defeat in the Umno presidential race today.

Moments ago, the former youth chief congratulated Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for his victory and veteran politician Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who was also in the running but had fallen behind Khairy.

“I accept the results with an open heart. Insha'Allah the new Umno leadership will be able to restore the people's confidence in the party. Execute total change. Prove that Umno can change for the better,” he said in a separate Tweet.

He also assured that he would continue to fulfil his duties as a parliamentarian and Rembau division chief.

In the latest tally, 51 party division chiefs out of the 191 voted for Khairy while the newly dubbed president received 93.

Tengku Razaleigh received 23 votes.