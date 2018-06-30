Ismail Sabri leading Umno vice-president race

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been picked as the choice for vice-president by 87 votes so far as of 11.13pm. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Umno vice-president candidate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is leading the vice-presidential polls as voting results from divisions nationwide as of 11.20pm.

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, the incumbent Umno Supreme Council member has been picked as the choice for vice-president by 87 votes so far as of 11.13pm.

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani trailed behind at 76 votes and followed by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at 52 votes.

As for the other vice-presidential candidates, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordini obtained 47 votes, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has 31 votes, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has one vote respectively.