Federal govt to give priority to Kedah, says DPM

KULIM, June 30 ― The federal government has assured it will assist the Kedah government's efforts to ensure that the welfare of the people continues to be safeguarded.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said one of the priorities would be to overcome the frequent flood problems in several parts of the state.

“In Kedah, flood problem still occurs and we will overcome it with the cooperation of all parties at the federal and state level.

“This is for the people and we will give priority after the new government (Pakatan Harapan) starts administrating,” she said at the Kedah Party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) thanksgiving and Aidilfitri celebrations at the Keladi Mini Stadium here tonight.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir, PKR secretary-general, Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Kedah PKR chairman Dr Azman Ismail.

About 3,000 guests were present at the event.

Wan Azizah, who is also PKR president, said prioritising the people was important as it was the people who decided to change the government at the federal level in the 14th general election on May 9.

“I personally do not expect this change to happen and what is important when we lead the country is to rectify the existing weaknesses,” she said.

Mukhriz, meanwhile, said the federal government's determination to assist Kedah was not Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's sentiment as Prime Minister or because he was Kedah-born.

“This is because the federal government is very concerned about Kedah because the state is indeed very special,” he said. ― Bernama