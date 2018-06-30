Idris Haron, Ahmad Razif fail to defend posts

Kuala Nerus Umno Division chief incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, who is also former Terengganu menteri besar, lost to his vice-chief, Apli Yusof. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The Umno elections today saw some surprises with several divisional big names being ousted after they failed to defend their positions.

Kuala Nerus Umno Division chief incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, who is also former Terengganu menteri besar, lost to his vice-chief, Apli Yusof.

Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron also failed to defend his position as Tangga Batu Umno Division chief.

The former Melaka chief minister, who held the post for two terms, only garnered 151 votes in the contest with the division’s committee member, Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad, who secured 353 votes.

Meanwhile, Pahang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob was retained as Bentong Umno Division chief after he obtained 296 votes against Capt (Rtd) Shamsuddin Moner, who received 51 votes.

Some of the contests involved state Umno leaders, with some retaining their seats.

Negri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committe chiarman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan defended his post as Rembau Umno head after defeating challenger Datuk Mohamad Rais Zainuddin, a former state exco in the party election today.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin retained his post as Rembau Umno division deputy head after winning it uncontested.

In Johor, four Umno division heads retained their posts after defeating their contenders, namely Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (Pasir Gudang), Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (Pulai); Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (Johor Baru), and Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi (Batu Pahat).

In Pahang, the election for the post of Maran Umno head saw a surprise when Kuala Sentul state assemblyman Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin defeated the incumbent, Maran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Muttalib, making her the first Wanita Umno division head to win in the state.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim retained his post as Arau division head after defeating his challenger Mohd Khalid Ahmad who is also the political secretary of the Perlis Mentri Besar.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man also retained his seat as Kangar Umno division head which he has held since 2013 after he defeated his challenger Azahar Ahmad.

Secretary of Perlis Umno Liaison Body Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin defended his post as Padang Besar Umno division head which he held since 2008, when he won by a narrow margin of 10 votes over his contender Khairul Akhbar Ahmad Zabidi.

Also interesting was the election for Sungai Besar division Umno head where the incumbent Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos who is being hunted by the police retained his post even though he was not present at the party’s annual meeting.

He obtained 347 votes, beating his challenger Datuk Masloro Abdullah, the former secretary of the division, who obtained 240 votes.

The Magistrate’s Court had issued a warrant of arrest for Jamal for failing to appear in court during the mention of the case where he is charged with smashing beer bottles at the front gate of the Selangor state secretary building here last year. ― Bernama