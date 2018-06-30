Report : Singapore welcomes Malaysia’s suggestion of security cooperation around Pedra Branca

A collaboration, Ng said, would benefit both countries. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 30 — Singapore welcomes Malaysia’s suggestion of security cooperation in the waters around the once-disputed Pedra Branca and Middle Rocks and is keen to explore joint patrols or search-and-rescue missions, The Straits Times reported quoting Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen, today.

Adding that collaboration would be a win-win for the two neighbours, Ng was reportedly to be said that he completely agreed with the suggestion made by his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Sabu in an interview with The Straits Times published on Friday.

Mohamad had said that both countries could work together to strengthen security cooperation in the entry lane to the Singapore Strait near Middle Rocks and Pedra Branca.

Currently, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand conduct joint patrols along the Malacca Strait from the Andaman Sea down to the Singapore Strait and its entry point from the South China Sea.

Ng said it would make no sense for Singapore and Malaysia to deploy more resources around Pedra Branca or Middle Rocks if they could work together, adding that joint patrols or search-and-rescue missions were possibilities.

“I think... certainly as closest neighbours, collaboration is a win-win and we will look for more opportunities to do things together,” he said.

On bilateral relations with Malaysia, Ng said there was a need to deal with new governments with maturity, respect, and understanding.

Maturity is needed to know that new governments would do things differently and that sometimes they are dealing with their domestic audience, he added.

Respect must be given to the new governments as the powers-to-be while it was also important to understand their predicament and challenges, said Ng.

“So I would approach first few months of the new Malaysian government with maturity, respect and understanding... And where we can help, we will. But it is out of mutual respect and mutual benefit,” he added. — Bernama