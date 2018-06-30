489 house buyers of Nusantara Prima Project can expect to receive keys by year’s end

Zuraidah Kamaruddin said the project involves 1,003 housebuyers. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 30 — A total of 489 house buyers of the Nusantara Prima housing project near here can now breathe a sigh of relief as they are expected to receive the house keys by the end of this year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the matter was agreed upon during a meeting held today between the developer and home buyers’ representatives.

She said previously it was reported that the house buyers would receive their house keys between 2012 and 2015, however, there was a delay when the developer, Denia Development Sdn Bhd, faced financial problem.

“During the meeting, we have discussed with the developer that they will pay the 50 per cent of liquidated ascertained damages (LAD) to the affected house buyers within six months.

“The project involves 1,003 house buyers and of that number, only 514 owners have received their respective house keys, while the rest have yet to receive the keys,” she told reporters after visiting the housing estate here today.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Iskandar Puteri City Council mayor, Adib Azhari Daud.

Zuraida said that she has also given the developer until December to solve the problems faced by the house buyers and hoped that it could be resolved immediately.

“We also held talk with the house buyers involved about the LAD, and they understand the constraints faced by developer and we asked them to consider the developer’s offer of 50 per cent of LAD within six months,” she said.

He said her ministry would continue to communicate with buyers’ representatives to keep track of the development and to ensure no problems encountered. — Bernama