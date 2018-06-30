Perak Ops Selamat registers drop in accidents, fatalities

Fatal accidents decreased by two cases from 31 cases last year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, June 30 —There was a decline in the number of accidents and fatalities in Perak during the 15-day Ops Selamat launched from June 8 to 22, said State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) Department chief Supt Ahmad Adnan Basri.

He said the enforcement and monitoring measures proved to be a success as accident cases dropped by 25 from 1,944 last year to 1,919 in the corresponding period this year.

In addition, fatal accidents decreased by two cases from 31 cases last year to 29 cases this year.

“Ten teams were established to ensure smooth flow of traffic and law enforcement policies were implemented throughout the operation.

“The outcome of the operation is encouraging especially in the rate of fatal accidents which had reduced greatly compared to last year’s statistics,” he told reporters when met during an operation near the General Operations Force Camp in Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur here today.

However Ahmad Adnan said summonses issued to road users statewide during the operation increased sharply by 2,698 to 38,646 this year as compared to last year’s figure. — Bernama