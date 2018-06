Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar since 2004. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Former Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has won the Umno deputy presidency.

The Rembau born 62-year-old went up against party supreme council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

However the final results have yet to be announced

Mohamad was Negeri Sembilan MB since 2004 and is also the Rembau Umno division chief.

