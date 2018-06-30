Action should be taken against parents of 11-year-old girl, says Pakatan Wanita Chief

Zuraida says Pakatan Harapan Wanita will strive to ensure the fate of the girl is adequately defended. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Action should be taken on the parents of 11-year-old pupil, who allowed their daughter to be married to a 41-year-old rubber tapper says Pakatan Harapan Wanita Chief Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“We got the information from media that the marriage was done in Thailand, thereby we urge the Malaysian authorities especially the Syariah Court and Religious Department to not legalise the marriage,” she said in a statement.

“The children in the country should be protected. They are the future of the country and the practice of child marriage must be stopped immediately,” said Zuraida.

The Thai national pupil, who known as Ayu, was married to a man from Kampung Panggung Lalat, Gua Musang and was his third wife.

It is learnt that the man is a Malaysian religious leader at a village mosque and is respected by many.

The Ampang Member of Parliament also said that she was sad and shocked to hear about the child marriage.

“Pakatan Harapan Wanita will strive to ensure the fate of the girl is adequately defended.

“This is in line with Pakatan Harapan Manifesto which will amend the law to set the age of 18 as the minimum age limit to be legally married,” she said.