Official: Zahid is Umno's new president

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the new Umno president in the highly-anticipated internal polls for the party that is seeking to rebuild itself after a crushing electoral defeat.

The “Pemilihan UMNO 2018” Twitter page that has been tabulating the results announced that former deputy prime minister trounced his two key rivals ― Khairy Jamaluddin and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah ― for the coveted number one post in Umno.

Zahid, 65, was the acting Umno president prior to today's polls and won the majority support from the 191 party division chiefs by 93 votes in the latest table.

Former Umno youth chief and former youth and sports minister Khairy, 42, came in at a close second by winning 51 votes.

The 81-year-old veteran leader Razaleigh, popularly known as Ku Li, trailed slightly behind at 23 votes.

The other relatively unknown candidates in the five-man race for the Umno president post are Bandar Tun Razak committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri member Mohd Yusof [email protected]

Neither garnered any votes today.

Following the 13-party Barisan Nasional's (BN) shock defeat in the 14th general elections where it lost federal power for the first time after failing to achieve a simple parliamentary majority, Datuk Seri Najib Razak resigned as coalition chairman and its mainstay party Umno president.

Zahid, who won his Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat for the sixth time with a 5,073 majority in a three-corner contest, then took on the role of Umno acting president and acting chairman of BN which is now reduced to three parties.