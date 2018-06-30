British diving star Daley welcomes new Ray of sunshine

Diver Tom Daley (centre) celebrated being a father for the first time with his partner. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 30 — Britain’s three-time diving world champion Tom Daley has become a father for the first time as he and American husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed into the world Robert Ray.

Daley—who also has two Olympic bronze medals to his credit—made the announcement in today’s edition of The Times that he and screenwriter Black, who he married in May 2017, had become parents.

“BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray,” read the announcement.

Daley—who also has four gold medals from both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games—also posted a photograph of his son’s feet on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley,” wrote Daley.

“The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son.” — AFP