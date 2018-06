Unofficial results issued by the party indicated that Zahid currently has 93 votes. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Acting Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has won party's presidency, based on unofficial results.

Former Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin has 47 votes while Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has 23 votes.

Votes are still being tabulated.

A total of 191 divisions voted nationwide today.