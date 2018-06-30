Pahang Umno confirms state, Bentong division accounts frozen

Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob said the freezing of the accounts were made after he met Eminent Persons Council chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin on June 19. — Picture via Facebook/Adnan Yaakob

BENTONG, June 30 ― Pahang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob today confirmed that the Pahang Umno and Bentong Umno division accounts had been frozen by authorities.

He said the freezing of the accounts were made after he met Eminent Persons Council chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin on June 19, who asked if Pahang Umno had received assistance from the party's headquarters in the 13th general election.

"I said correct. Pahang Umno had received two cheques and I have told Tun (Daim) what they were worth. The cheques were banked into the party account, not my personal account.

"I have kept copies of the cheques and bank statements, which will enable them to obtain details in the investigation," he told reporters after the Bentong Umno Division delegates meeting at Bentong Arena Hall here today.

Adnan, who is also Pelangai assemblyman, acknowledged that he was initially “surprised” by the frozen Bentong Umno account, but adopted an open attitude after discovering why.

He said Bentong Umno treasurer Datuk Noor Azmi Jaafar had informed him that Bentong Umno had received a cheque from the Umno headquarters. ― Bernama