Hishammuddin says ready to assist new Umno central leadership line-up

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says he will continue to help rehabilitate the party especially in his division and Johor even though he was no longer holding any party top post. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KLUANG, June 30 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he is ready to assist newly-elected members of the party supreme council should he is directed to do so.

The Sembrong Umno division chief, who is not contesting in the party polls for the 2018-2021 term, said he would continue to help rehabilitate the party especially in his division and Johor even though he was no longer holding any party top post.

“If the new party central leadership needs my assistance, I’m ready and will not hesitate to do so...I will not leave Umno.

“As long as efforts to rehabilitate Umno can be done,” he told reporters after officiating the Sembrong Umno division delegates meeting here today. ― Bernama