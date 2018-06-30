Zahid inching closer towards simple majority in Umno presidential race

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, acting president Ahmad Zahid has been picked as the choice for president by 68 divisions so far as of 8.35pm. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Umno presidential candidate Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi could possibly clinch the party's top post as he inches closer to a simple majority in the party's presidential election today, as voting results from divisions nationwide streamed in at 8.03pm.

Former youth chief Khairy garnered 49 votes, while party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has garnered 22 votes so far.

The presidential winner will need to secure the majority of 96 out of the 191 Umno divisions voting today.

The three of them are considered main contenders in a five corner battle for Umno presidency.

Two other presidential candidates, Bandar Tun Razak committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin failed to secure any votes at all.

Meanwhile, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan extended his lead against Tan Sri Annuar Musa in the deputy president race, garnering 30 votes so far compared to Annuar's 16.

The vice president race is proving to be a closely fought one with seven candidates vying for three posts.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is so far in the lead with 16 votes, followed by Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani at 15 votes and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at 14.

Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Khaled Nordini obtained 13 votes, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has 12 votes, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has one vote respectively.