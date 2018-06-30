Asyraf Wajdi: Umno Youth must possess strong identity

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Petaling Jaya June 29, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PASIR PUTEH, June 30 ― Umno Youth must have an identity and new talents in the effort to revive to fight for the race and religion.

Its head Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said they would be instilled with the spirit of working for the party without hoping for any monetary returns.

“I will meet them on trips throughout the country soon,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Pasir Puteh Umno division delegates conference here today.

Asyraf Wajdi, who won the Pasir Puteh Umno division deputy head’s post uncontested, said he hoped to see the party rejuvenated after the defeat it suffered in the 14th general election. ― Bernama