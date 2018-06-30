In Johor, Khaled retains division chief post

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin managed to garner a total of 555 votes against his opponent Mohd Khairulfadhlan Mohd Dzurri in a two-way contest. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, June 30 — Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has been officially named as the Pasir Gudang division chief after he successfully defended his position in the party’s election today.

He managed to garner a total of 555 votes against his opponent Mohd Khairulfadhlan Mohd Dzurri in a two-way contest.

Mohamed Khaled’s challenger, who is the Taman Molek youth branch chief, only received 32 votes.

The 59-year-old former Johor Mentri Besar is also vying for the Umno vice president’s post in the party election, where he is said to be leading in the national contest.

For the Johor Baru Umno division, veteran Umno leader Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad was returned as the division chief.

The 68-year-old former Cabinet minister and Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman took a total of 392 votes to defeat his challenger Izzat Muhtar who only received 130 votes.

For the Pulai division, incumbent Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed successfully defended the division chief post with a total of 396 votes.

The 52-year-old former Home Minister received a overwhelming majority against his challenger Datuk Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid Tengku Hamid Jumat who was only able to secure a dismal 38 votes.

Tengku Putra, the former Kempas assemblyman, was expected to do badly at the division level polls. He is also contesting for the party’s Supreme Council seat.

Umno still remains the biggest Malay-based party in the country following the previous general election.

The top candidates in a five-man contest for the Umno president post today are acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and youth favourite Khairy Jamaluddin.

On May 9, during the 14th general election, Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition were defeated and lost federal power after failing to achieve a simple majority in Parliament for the first time in history.