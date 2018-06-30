Malaysia Airlines confirms cabin crew arrested for smuggling drugs in Melbourne

Malaysia Airlines has confirmed that a flight attendant has been arrested by Australian authorities for smuggling drugs into the country. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, June 30 ― It is confirmed that the man caught smuggling drugs at the Melbourne International Airport is part of Malaysia Airlines’ cabin crew, The Star reported.

“Malaysia Airlines confirms its cabin crew has been arrested by Australian authorities on May 13,” the airline said in a statement today.

However, the airline added that it was unable to provide more details in connection to the case.

“We cannot give further statements as the case is still under investigation. Additionally, the court date has also not been set.

According to a report by Daily Mail Australia, the flight attendant was arrested at the Melbourne International Airport for smuggling heroin worth AS$1.4 million (RM4.18 million).

It added that the man was then arrested after Australian Border Force officers had noticed him behaving suspiciously after arriving from Kuala Lumpur.