Noh Omar to resign as Selangor Umno chairman

Tan Sri Noh Omar said he was taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the state. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

TANJONG KARANG, June 30 — Tan Sri Noh Omar said today he would give up the post of Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

He said the decision to resign from the position he had held since 2013 was made as he took full responsibility for the party’s severe defeat in the state in the general election last month.

“I wish to give the opportunity for a new face to lead Selangor Umno. I will take care of Tanjong Karang as I am the MP here,” he said to reporters after opening the Umno Tanjong Karang Division delegates meeting here. — Bernama