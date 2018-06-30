Zahid regains lead again in Umno presidential race

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) overtook Khairy and gained a huge leap with 51 votes. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — In less than half an hour, Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin lost his lead to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the party's presidential election today, as voting results from divisions nationwide streamed in at 8.03pm.

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, former youth chief Khairy has been picked as the choice for president by 44 divisions so far as of 7.54pm.

Acting president Ahmad Zahid overtook Khairy and gained a huge leap with 51 votes, while party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has garnered 20 votes so far.

The three of them are considered main contenders in a five corner battle for Umno presidency.

Two other presidential candidates, Bandar Tun Razak committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin failed to secure any votes at all.

The winner will need to secure the majority of the 191 Umno divisions voting today.

Meanwhile, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan extended his lead against Tan Sri Annuar Musa in the deputy president race, garnering 26 votes so far compared to Annuar's 16.

The vice president race is proving to be a closely fought one with seven candidates vying for three posts.

Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin is so far in the lead with 15 votes, followed by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani with 13 votes each.

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has nine votes, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has one vote and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid has 10 votes respectively.