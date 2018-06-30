We are destined to restore Umno, says Umno vice-presidential candidate Khaled Nordin

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin says all members should be responsible for the re-development of Umno although it will take a long time to recover. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 30 ― Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today revealed he had been attacked and targeted by the “people” and stooges of Datuk Seri Najib Razak while trying to reprimand the former president of the party over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) .

Mohamed Khaled, who is Umno vice-presidential candidate, said the 'people' included those in the Pasir Gudang division.

“I remember when the stories of 1MDB first cropped up. When the president comes to Pasir Gudang, I clearly remind the president that Umno was problematic and we could not live in denial.

“After that, I was attacked and targeted by the president’s people and the stooges including those in the Pasir Gudang division and finally I decided not to reprimand the president. Just supported him,” he said when opening the Pasir Gudang Umno Division Delegates’ Conference here.

However, the attitude (overly prioritising the president's and not the party's interests) eventually consumed Umno itself when it lost badly in the 14th general election (GE14) because the Malays were fed up and angry with the approach taken.

“Furthermore, the president uses all manner of tactics to extract members’ loyalty. Wala’lah. Bai'ah lah. Used all sorts of Islamic concepts to protect his personal interests.

“So, this is another mistake. A mistake that should not be repeated. We must dare to reprimand the president and any of our leaders. Reprimand with truth. Live with the truth. And fight with the truth,” he said.

The former Johor mentri besar also said that Umno’s approach in choosing to insult statesman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was also among the factors for the fall of Umno and Barisan Nasional in the election.

He said they took the easy way by attacking, insulting, rake up old deeds and mocking the descendants of Tun Dr Mahathir but forgetting the fact that Tun Dr Mahathir had served the nation.

“Because of our stubborn and arrogant attitude, the people become increasingly angry with us.

“Because of our stubborn and arrogant attitude too, Tun Dr Mahathir finally got the opportunity and avenue to return to the people and was given the honour and trust to re-helm Malaysia.

“We admit we do not really know how to deal with him in a mature and strategic manner,” he said.

He said Umno also failed to adhere to the value of serving the nation and often claimed that the Malays should thank Umno for all the goodness done.

“We used Umno as a way to seek influence, name and wealth, not to make Umno a charity and service movement for the Malays,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled said, in this regard, all members should be responsible for the re-development of Umno although it will take a long time to recover.

“But, here is our destiny. We are destined to undergo an ordeal to carry out this task. We are destined to restore Umno. Perhaps as a penitance for our mistakes for neglecting the trust of the race.

“Then now, we have to choose. Want to continue this Umno. Or let it disappear from Malaysia's politics. Whoever chooses to leave Umno, we respect the decision,” he said. ― Bernama