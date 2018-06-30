Amanah leaving it to PM to decide on Cabinet line-up, says president

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu says his party will leave it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide on Cabinet line-up. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, June 30 ― Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is leaving it entirely to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide on the appointment of ministers or deputy ministers from among its members, said president Mohamad Sabu.

He said he did not recommend any individuals for any positions when the list of 20 names from Amanah was submitted to Dr Mahathir for his evaluation and consideration.

Mohamad who is also Defence Minister said the final list of names was expected to be announced this Monday and this would be followed by the swearing-in ceremony.

“The full cabinet list has not been announced yet and it is better for me not to comment until Tun Mahathir announces the lineup himself because there could be changes at the very last minute ... I do not know.

“The list which had earlier went viral is doubtful as it was just a rumoured lineup,” he told reporters at Amanah national level Hari Raya Open House here today.

Present at the event were Melaka Yang Dipertua Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Chief Minister Adly Zahari who is also Amanah Melaka president, vice-president Salahuddin Ayub and other Amanah leaders including Khalid Abdul Samad and Mahfuz Omar. ― Bernama