Malaysian Open poised for epic finale

Datuk Lee Chong Wei in action during the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open Badminton Championship 2018 at Axiata Stadium in Bukit Jalil. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 —If Lee Chong Wei’s feeling the pressure to deliver title no 12, he isn’t showing it as his dream of winning the Malaysian Open for a 12th time lives on.

The Penangite hasn’t dropped a set all week en route to another finals appearance at the ripe age of 35. He first took out Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-13, 21-10 then an easy win over South Korean, Lee Hyun-il 21-7, 21-7. In the quarterfinals he beat the worlds No 1 player, Viktor Axelsen from Denmark 21-17, 21-9.

In the semifinals he met Tommy Sugiarto whom he’d beaten 16 times prior. He extended that streak to 17 with a 21-18, 21-15 win in 52 minutes..

“Very happy with my performance and extending the streak to 17 against him is important for my career,” said Chong Wei.

“I prepared very hard for this as Tommy beat the world’s No 3 player, Shi Yuqi yesterday. I said I can’t take it easy today (yesterday). The main thing was to fight for every point which I did.”

Meanwhile Momota was almost knocked out of the competition in the first round. He needed three sets and 82 minutes to beat Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 12-21, 21-17, 21-14. His second round opponent Son Wan-ho retired after losing the first set 21-11. He then beat two top 10 players, Chou Tien Chen ranked four 21-19, 21-11 and number seven K. Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 and will give Chong Wei a run for hes money.

Momota, 23, is seeing a resurgence in his career after serving a one year ban for gambling in an illegal casino in 2015. He and Kenichi Tago were caught and suspended by Japanese officials for visiting an illegal casino and gambling. He was the No 2 ranked player in the world at the time and his dreams of playing at the Rio Olympics went up in flames.

Gambling is illegal in Japan.

His ban was lifted on 15th May 2017. Since then he’s won seven tournaments (K&D Yonex International Series, Belgian International, Czech Open, Dutch Open, Macau Open. In 2018 he won the Vietnam International Challenge, Badminton Asia Championships). It was at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in April where he and Chong Wei last met with Momota coming out the victor 21-19, 21-14.

“When Momota’s ban was lifted last year I had said he will be the one to conquer the badminton world,” said Chong Wei.

“Not only does he have age on his side but me and Lin Dan will retire soon so he and Viktor Axelsen are the future faces of badminton.

“All I can do tomorrow is go out and enjoy the match. My dream is still alive for no 12 and I cannot reiterate how much I love the fans for coming out and supporting me. It’s wonderful to play in front of them and I hope to be triumphant tomorrow.