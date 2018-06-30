11-year-old girl says 41-year-old husband ‘promised’ to only start family in five years’ time

The picture of the 11-year-old girl seen kissing her 41-year-old husband’s hand went viral on Facebook.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― A 11-year-old girl who is reportedly married to a 41-year-old rubber tapper has said that she will only live together with her husband when she reach the legal age to get married in Malaysia.

The pupil, who only wanted to known be as “Ayu”, was married to her husband, on June 18 in Southern Thailand.

“Since our marriage two weeks ago, me and Abe (husband) never slept together because Abe promised that we will only start our family when I reach the age 16,” Berita Harian Online quoted her as saying.

“Many had scolded me, but I don’t want to divorce him as long as Abe wants me in his life and I myself love him,” said Ayu.

Under the Islamic Family Enactment, it states that: “No marriage may be solemnised under this Enactment where either the man is under the age of eighteen or the woman is under the age of sixteen except where the Syariah Judge has granted his permission in writing in certain circumstances.”

It is learnt that the man is a Malaysian religious leader at a village mosque and is respected by many.

Ayu, who is a Thailand national, is the man’s third wife. The man in question is understood to be from Kampung Panggung Lalat, Gua Musang.

The child marriage went viral after his second wife, who is 34, uploaded her husband’s marriage pictures in social media.

Meanwhile, the child’s father, a 49-year-old rubber tapper who has been living in Gua Musang for 20 years says he knows his new son-in-law well as he has been selling rubber products to him.

“My son-in-law told me that he wanted to marry my daughter a week before Raya and if I agree, he said the marriage can be done in Thailand.

“At first I was shocked with the proposal as my daughter is still young, but he said he felt sympathy over my family condition and promised to give a better life for my daughter,” he said.

“I accept the offer because he said that he will only live together with my daughter and register the marriage after five years,” the girl’s father added.

The father said the marriage, which has been the talk of the town did not affect his daughter in any way.

“Whatever happens after this I will leave it to my son-in-law to handle. I know him very well and we once rented a house beside his first wife’s house.

“My daughter is very close with his first wife’s children and her family as they use to bring my daughter for vacation together,” he said.