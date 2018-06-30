PAS urges Pakatan Harapan govt to draft anti-party hopping law

Perak state PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria says the ‘party-hopping’ culture is not good for the future of the country and if allowed to continue, could severely affect the administration of a democratically elected government. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

BAGAN SERAI June 30 ― Perak PAS has urged the Pakatan Harapan government to draft the Anti-Party Hopping Act following the recent “phenomenon” of representatives switching parties at will.

State PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said such a culture was not good for the future of the country and if allowed to continue, could severely affect the administration of a democratically elected government.

He said the majority of people in the country cast their votes based on the party of their choice and not the candidate.

“If any of the elected representatives want to jump ship or leave the party to become an independent, the seat in question must be vacated to allow the people to vote again.

“These are among the things which need to be reflected in the new law because the power of electing a new representative for the seat occupied by the individuals who hopped parties should be handed over to the people,” he told the media during the Bagan Serai PAS Open House Programme at Masjid Tinggi here today.

Razman, who is also Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, said that the current scenario of elected representatives switching parties should be contained as if left unchecked, could ultimately lead to a change in government or the formation of a new one. ― Bernama