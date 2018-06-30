DPM says ready to resign when Anwar becomes PM

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says she will step down as the deputy prime minister when her husband becomes prime minister. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, June 30 ― Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today she was prepared to step down as the deputy prime minister when her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becomes the prime minister.

It was not a major issue; there had been no situation where the posts of prime minister and deputy prime minister were held by spouses.

“I will step down. Let’s not make it an issue. It has indeed been my intention from the beginning,” she said after a visit to the Sungai Kedah/Anak Bukit Flood Mitigation Project site here.

Dr Wan Azizah said that right now, in accordance with an agreement, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister and she was the Deputy Prime Minister.

She was commenting on a statement by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng quoted by a news portal that Dr Wan Azizah would resign as the deputy prime minister once Anwar became the prime minister, but the question of who would fill the vacancy had yet to be determined. ― Bernama