No decision on extension as CIMB chairman, says Nazir

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― CIMB Group Chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Razak said his current term as chairman will end in August 2019, and he has not decided whether to seek an extension.

In a statement today, Nazir said no communications were made with anyone or any bodies concerning his position.

“The CIMB chairmanship is decided by the board, shareholders and Bank Negara Malaysia, and if at any time one of them would like me to step aside, I must and I would.

“I have spent 29 years here, my only job, and I will always do what is best for CIMB,” he said.

The CIMB chairman was responding to a news report titled “Search is on for Nazir's successor” published today.

“I appreciate leadership uncertainty is not helpful, so I hope that my response to the article gives as much clarity as is possible within my means,” he added. ― Bernama