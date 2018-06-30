Khairy inching close behind Zahid in Umno presidential election race

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, Khairy has been picked as the choice for president by 39 divisions so far as of 7pm. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin is catching up to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the party's presidential election today as voting results from divisions nationwide streamed in at 7.04pm.

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, former youth chief Khairy has been picked as the choice for president by 39 divisions so far as of 7pm.

Acting president Ahmad Zahid however is leading with 41 votes, while party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah trailed behind with only 16 votes so far.

Two other presidential candidates, Bandar Tun Razak committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin failed to secure any votes at all.

The three of them are considered main contenders in a five corner battle for Umno presidency.

The winner will need to secure the majority of the 191 Umno divisions voting today.

Meanwhile, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is leading Tan Sri Annuar Musa in the deputy president race, garnering 17 votes so far compared to Annuar's 12.

The deputy president race remains a close fight between Mohamad and Annuar, with the former leading the race since the initial result were tallied at 4.15pm.

The vice president race is proving to be a closely fought one with seven candidates vying for three posts.

Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin is so far in the lead with 12 votes, followed by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at nine votes and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani with 10 votes.

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has four votes, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has one vote and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid has six votes respectively.