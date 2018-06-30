Cooperative leaders should be honest, sincere and trustworthy, says Negri MB

Negri Sembilan MB Aminuddin Harun says it would be difficult for a cooperative to achieve success if its leader was dishonest and failed to adopt a good management practice. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, June 30 ― Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun reminded members of cooperatives in the state to choose honest, sincere and trustworthy leaders to ensure good governance is always practised in the administration of the entity.

He said this was because it would be difficult for a cooperative to achieve success if its leader was dishonest and failed to adopt a good management practice.

“As such, a cooperative should be managed in an honest, sincere, trustworthy and responsible manner,” he said when officiating the 31st annual general meeting of Sri Nara Koperasi Sri Nara Kampung Kundur Hulu Pedas Bhd at the Linggi community hall here today.

Also present was Negri Sembilan Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia director Zainuddin Mohd Ali.

Aminuddin also suggested that the cooperative leadership to always look for fresh ideas in order to raise the income of its members.

Meanwhile, Zainuddin said up to last year, there were 717 cooperatives in the state with a total membership of 180,000 and assets worth RM150 million. ― Bernama