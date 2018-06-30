SUPP waiting for more information on frozen bank account, says president

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said so far, the party has only been informed that its account had been frozen by the MACC. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 30 ― The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is still waiting for more information on its bank account which has been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Its president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said so far, the party has only been informed that its account had been frozen by the MACC.

“I've already released a press statement, I haven't got anything new (to say) and the press release is whatever I wanted to say,” he said.

Dr Sim was speaking to reporters after presenting financial donations to 32 associations in the Kuching area here today.

Yesterday, Dr Sim confirmed in a statement that the party’s bank account had been frozen for three months to facilitate MACC investigations. ― Bernama