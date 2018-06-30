Malay Mail

Chong Wei romps into Malaysian Open finals in style

Published 12 minutes ago on 30 June 2018

By R. Loheswar

Lee Chong Wei is currently ranked sixth in the world. — AFP pic
BUKIT JALIL— Lee Chong Wei marched into the finals of the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto 21-18 , 21-15 in 52 minutes in the semifinals at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

Chong Wei, 35, extended his winning streak against Sugiarto to 17 games and will face Japanese ace Kento Momota, ranked 11, in the finals tomorrow. Kento beat India’s K. Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 in the other semifinals.

Chong Wei, ranked sixth in the world, has won the Malaysian Open 11 times (2004-2006, 2008-2014 and 2016) and so far has not dropped a set in the competition and his twelfth titile win is a very realistic possibility.

