Which models will shine on the catwalk this Paris haute couture week?

Bella Hadid, star of the Alexandre Vauthier spring/summer 2018 haute couture show in Paris January 23, 2018. ― AFP pix

PARIS, June 30 ― Fashion's most prestigious week of shows brings a five-star haute couture line-up to Paris, July 1-5, with collections from the likes of Chanel, Dior, Elie Saab and Jean Paul Gaultier. Whether household names or more discreet designers' favorites, models from all around the world will be taking to the catwalk to show off exceptional and exquisite couture creations, embodying the skill and creativity of some of fashion's most talented designers. So who will stand out on the runway this season? Which models will be in the spotlight in the French capital's catwalks? And which models will notch up the most runway miles? Here's a look at some of the faces to watch out for at Paris haute couture week.

Bella and Gigi Hadid: Stars of the show?

Haute couture shows usually draw prestigious guests and models. Many of the major fashion houses will have booked fashion's current hot property to showcase their most exceptional custom creations. It will come as no surprise to see Bella Hadid on the Paris catwalks this season. From Dior and Chanel to Alexandre Vauthier, the American model has no reason to spread her talents thinly, and can be expected on her favorite brands' runways. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, is less of a haute couture week regular. Still, the model has close ties to Fendi, and could make an appearance in the Italian fashion house's show, July 4.

Rising runway star, Kaia Gerber ― who is Cindy Crawford's daughter ― is also expected to grace the Paris couture catwalks. She could be picked by Karl Lagerfeld for the Chanel and Fendi shows, and may make an appearance at Valentino, like last season.

Hyun Ji Shin and Shanelle Nyasiase: highly in demand

As well as star models, with their endless advertising contracts and millions of social media followers, some lesser-known models rule the runways in their own way, attracting much attention from major designers. They may not be household names, but these catwalk queens are highly in demand among designers. For the fall/winter 2018-2019 season, with shows staged in February and March, the Korean model, Hyun Ji Shin, and the Sudanese model, Shanelle Nyasiase, topped the leaderboard for runway miles walked in Milan, London, New York and Paris. Hyun Ji Shin walked in 43 shows, while Shanelle Nyasiase starred in 42. There's no doubt that this pair will be back in Paris for the prestigious couture week shows. Hannah Motler, Yoon Young Bae and Cara Taylor are also some of the season's most in-demand models.

Coco Rocha closed the Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2018 haute couture show with her daughter in Paris January 24, 2018.

Very special guest stars

To grab attention and stand out from fellow fashion houses, some brands go further than signing up the industry's hottest talent of the moment. In mid-June, for example, superstars Naomi Campbell and Monica Bellucci wowed guests as they walked in the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show. This masterstroke is likely to give other fashion houses food for thought during haute couture week. Jean Paul Gaultier often sends famous names in fashion down the runway in his spectacular shows, with Coco Rocha and Anna Cleveland among the industry icons who regularly walk in the French designer's shows. ― AFP-Relaxnews