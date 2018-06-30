Explain why development of SJKCs postponed, MCA tells Education Minister

MCA Deputy President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has asked Education Minister Maszlee Malik to explain the rationale behind the postponement of the development of the 16 SJKCs which was approved by the previous government. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The MCA has urged Education Minister Maszlee Malik to explain the rationale behind the postponement of the development of 16 Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC).

This comes after Maszlee announced that the development of the 16 SJKCs, which was approved by the previous government will be postponed due to possible “political agenda”.

“As the main mover for the SJKC 10+6 project, I urge the ministers to prove the political agenda involve in the project.

“I will even hear the minister’s justification with an open mind. I believe this is a fair request for all parties involved, including MCA who is keen on the development of all 16 SJKC,” said MCA Deputy President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in a statement today.

“This would be a good opportunity to show that the minister prioritise the need of people rather than political interest,” Wee added.

Wee said that he is ready to explain to Mazlee the project’s proposal paper and justification report that has been approved by the previous administration and even tabled to the previous Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid in detail.

“The report has been prepared by MCA, Chinese education NGO (non-governmental organisation) and development and engineering experts,” the Ayer Hitam MP added.