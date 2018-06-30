MMEA seizes three Vietnamese boats worth RM3m

MMEA seized three Vietnamese boats at three different locations about 49 to 51 nautical miles from the Kuala Terengganu estuary. — Foto Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 30 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained three Vietnamese fishing boats for illegal fishing in Malaysian waters.

Kuala Terengganu Maritime District 9 (DM9) deputy director Maritime Commander Suffi Mohd Ramli said the three boats were held between 12 noon and 1pm on Thursday at three different locations about 49 to 51 nautical miles from the Kuala Terengganu estuary.

“As usual, they attempted to flee after seeing our personnel but it was too late for them.

“MMEA also picked up 26 crew members including the skippers aged between 18 and 55. Inspection found only a handful possess identification documents but their authenticity were doubtful.

“All of them were remanded for further investigations under Section 15(1) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and Section 6 (1c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he told reporters at DM9 office in Kuala Terengganu today.

The value of seizure including sea produce, boats, equipment and diesel amounted to about RM3 million. ― Bernama