Gobind: KKMM probing MDEC over data analytics project

Gobind said that the ministry has received many queries in relation to the ADAX project which is under the MDEC. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The Ministry of Communication and Multimedia (KKMM) is probing the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) over a project known as Asean Data Analytics Exchange (ADAX).

“The project aims to develop the ecosystem and build a critical mass of talent pool in the big Data Analytics category.

“The questions raised relate to the project is whether or not there was a conflict of interest between the programme managers and training providers,” he said in a statement.

“I have called for a full investigation into the concerns raised over this project. A probe is currently underway against MDEC into the matter,” Gobind added.

Gobind also said he was informed that MDEC had requested the National Audit Department to conduct an audit on the said project.

“For now, there is no assumption made that anyone has committed any misconduct nor committed any offence in the matter.

“Nevertheless, I wish to reiterate once again my commitment towards ensuring transparency and integrity in all of the departments and agencies under the purview of my ministry,” he said.

“If this inquiry reveals any wrongdoing or shortcomings, action will be taken to deal with it and those responsible for it thereafter,” Gobind added.