Tabung Harapan Malaysia has received RM131,990,872.81 as of 3pm today. ― Picture via Facebook/Kementerian Kewangan Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected over RM131,000 million so far.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the crowd-fund has received RM131,990,872.81 as of 3pm today.