Umno appeals to MACC to unfreeze bank account

Umno presidential candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is greeted by party members at the delegates meeting in Bagan Datuk June 30, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN DATUK, June 30 — Umno had instructed its legal counsels to have a discussion and appeal with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to release a part of its account to carry out the party’s administrative work, says its acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We need the money from our account to pay the salaries, rents and also to carry our administration works.

“We have requested the MACC to release a part of the account and we hope they will take this matter into consideration,” he told reporters after casting his vote for the party election at Complex Umno Bagan Datuk here.

On Thursday, it was reported that MACC had frozen 900 bank accounts which were linked to 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MBD) scandals and a few of the accounts were belonged to Umno.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid in his speech said that Umno facing a lot pressure from the outside until several bank accounts, including the headquarters bank accounts has been frozen for investigation purpose.

“With also some assets of the party has been held by certain government agency, there is a high possibility that soon the party could also be deregistered.

“Several Umno leaders could also be investigated and party members who’re in higher ranking position will be dragged for investigation due to prejudice and suspicion,” he said.

“This is because people thinks that all Umno members and leaders are corrupted, abuse power, cruel and many other accusations,” he said.

Separately, when asked why the Bukit Bintang Umno division’s meeting — which is also one of the voting centres for the party election — was not opened to the media today, Ahmad Zahid said that Umno office had issued an standard operating procedure to carry out the election process.

“We want the election process to be done with transparency and honesty, following the regulations and procedures set by the party.

“We don’t want any individuals to tighten or loosen the standard set by the party and if they want to do so it should be in line with the procedures,” he said.