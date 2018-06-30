Zahid takes early lead in Umno presidential polls

Umno presidential candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi casts his vote during the Umno delegates meeting in Bagan Datuk June 30, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has taken an early lead in the Umno presidential election today as initial results from divisions nationwide started streaming in at 3pm.

According to the Twitter account set up by the party for their internal election, Zahid has been picked as the choice for president in six divisions so far.

Former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has three votes, while party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has one vote.

The three of them are considered main contenders in a five corner battle for Umno presidency.

The winner will need to secure the majority of the 191 Umno divisions voting today.

