Zii JIa knows his strategy to go forward

File photo of Lee Zii Jia. ― Picture via Twitter/BA_Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Up and coming badminton player, Lee Zii Jia takes the positive comments by coaches and senior player Datuk Lee Chong Wei on his performance at the Thomas Cup competition in May as a catalyst to spur him to be more consistent after this.

The 20-year-old player displayed great tenacity in his approach when he bounced back from trailing 6-16 to defeat Danish player Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in Bangkok, Thailand a month ago.

The heroic feat puts Zii under the radar of local badminton fans who have been waiting for another star to rise from the Malaysian camp.

When met recently, Zii Jia admitted real success was still far away but he was proud to be in the same batch with other young badminton players such as Kenta Momota and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

“The difference between the two players and I is maturity. They are very confident in court and I know I have to work hard to keep up with other senior players as well.

“Coaches can help to prepare me in training but the game still rests entirely on me and I hope to close the gap between senior players such Chong Wei and other top shuttlers,” he told Bernama.

The 186-cm tall player is also keeping his fingers crossed to so do well in the Thailand and Singapore Open next month which would help raise his rankings from the 45th spot now.

“Despite all our preparations, it will eventually come to the individual fighting spirit to win,” he said.

Zii Jia said players in the Malaysian squad aspires to be another Chong Wei who is an icon of badminton excellence in the country.

“We young players still have a lot to learn and I will strive to keep the Malaysian flag flying in the world badminton scene,” he said. — Bernama