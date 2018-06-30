Underperforming shuttlers to be dropped at years end, BAM says

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria speaks during a press conference at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil June 30, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT JALIL — Lee Chong Wei is the only surviving Malaysian at the ongoing Malaysian Open and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) are not happy with this.

“Based on performance the council members aren’t pleased with Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong’s performances,” said BAM president Datuk Sri Norza Zakaria after chairing the BAM council meeting at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil where the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open is ongoing.

“They consistently fail to deliver at major tournaments. All three mixed doubles pairs are also underperforming. These senior players need to be on their toes as our tolerance level has reached boiling point.”

Rio Olympic silver medalists Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying lost to Wang Chi-Lin-Lee Chia Hsin, Tan Kian meng-Lai Pei Jing lost to Zhang Nan-Li Yinhui and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai fell to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Thasapsiree Taerattanachai all lost in the opening rounds.

However it’s not all doom and gloom.

The women’s doubles department are currently undergoing massive restructuring with head coach Rosman Razak switching pairing in order to find the best combination for upcoming tournaments. Top doubles shuttler Vivian Hoo Kah Mun paired with her fourth different partner this year after regular partner Woon Khe Wei was sidelined in February due to a knee injury.

Vivian partnered Soong Fie Cho to reach the second round. She was joined by debutants and scratch pair Lim Siew Chien-Tan Seuh Jeou. Then singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei made a breakthrough reaching the quarterfinals stage losing to defending champion and world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan.

“The investments in juniors has seen returns. Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik stretched the world No 1 pair to the limits (lose 21-18, 30-28). Then Jin Wei and Lee Ying Ying made good accounts of themselves,” said Norza

“These youngsters are showing character and desire to improve. The Coaching and Training (C&T) committee will establish a KPI (Key Performance Index) for those underperforming.

“If they fail to meet the criteria the C&T chairman Datuk Ng Chin Chai will decide what to do at the end of the year.”