Baru Bian to be new Works Minister, source says

A source said Selangou MP Baru Bian will be taking his oath of office on Monday. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 30 — Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian will take over the Works Ministry, previously held by another Sarawakian Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof from Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

Baru, who is also the state PKR chairman and Ba’Kelalan state lawmaker, will be taking his oath of office, with the rest of the PH federal ministers, on Monday, reliable source said today.

The first batch of 13 PH ministers took their oath of office on May 21.

Fadillah, who is also PBB senior vice president and Petra Jaya federal lawmaker, held the works portfolio after the 2013 general election.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Baru received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office two days ago, asking him to be available for the swearing-in-ceremony ay Istana Negara on July 2.

The source said Baru was specifically told that he would be appointed the Works Minister.

The source said the Cabinet list which was being viraled in social media recently was accurate.

The list named Baru as Works Minister while Stampin Member of Parliament and Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen as Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Sarawak PH won 10 parliament seats, the then Sarawak Barisan Nasional took 19 seats, while two other seats went to Independents.

The two Independents — Jugah Muyang (Lubok Antu) and Larry Sng (Julau)— have since joined Sarawak PKR.