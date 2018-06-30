‘Mermaid’ photo wins National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest

Winning photo of National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year 2018 contest. — Picture courtesy of National Geographic Traveller/Reiko Takahashi

NEW YORK, June 30 — The Japanese photographer who captured the tail of a humpback whale calf underwater, just below the surface and titled it ”Mermaid,” has been named the winner of the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest.

When Reiko Takahashi quit her office job to pursue underwater photography it was a gamble. But the risk has paid off, quite literally: Her shot of the grand prize-winning photo beat out 13,000 entries and nets the photographer US$10,000 (RM40,316).

The photo was taken near Kumejima Island, during a mission to capture humpback whales and their calves.

“It was a special scene for me, to be able to take a photo of the calf, completely relaxed in gentle waters. I really cannot believe it. It was my dream to win. I am honoured and it will be the driving force for my future shooting,” she said in a statement.

In the category of cities, a black and white photo taken from within a vintage tram in Nagasaki, Japan that looks out onto a quiet streetscape through a rain-soaked windshield, took first prize.

The photo also captures a lone pedestrian crossing the street under an umbrella.

“This view presents quite a contrast to busy urban centres in Japan, such as Tokyo and Osaka,” said winner Hura Kurashina in the photo caption.

And in the category of people, Alessandra Meniconzi took first prize for her stunning portrait of a young Mongolian eagle hunter, cradling a hot steaming cup of tea during their migration from winter to spring camp.

Take a look at all the winning photos on the National Geographic site. — AFP-Relaxnews