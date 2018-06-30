Ku Nan retained as Putrajaya Umno chief, elections underway

Tengku Adnan, who is Putrajaya MP and former Federal Territories Minister, did not have competitors for his post. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 30— Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has retained his post as the Putrajaya Umno division chief, after he won it uncontested today.

Tengku Adnan, who is Putrajaya MP and former Federal Territories Minister, did not have competitors for his post.

Umno delegates nationwide are electing their party leaders for divisional and central leadership posts, including for candidates for the president post and also seven candidates for the vice president post.

The polling is currently underway for three divisions at Putra World Trade Centre— Putrajaya, Subang and Bukit Bintang.

188 other Umno divisions are also concurrently meeting today in their respective locations and voting for their choice of leaders.

Voting is the expected to continue until this evening, followed by counting and announcement of results past midnight.