YouTube orders new Jordan Peele sci-fi series

After Amazon, Jordan Peele is set to bring his talent to YouTube Premium. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 30 — The filmmaker, who is already producing two series, for Amazon and TBS, now has a comedy sci-fi anthology heading to YouTube Premium in 2019.

After Amazon, Jordan Peele is set to bring his talent to YouTube Premium.

The streaming service has ordered a comedic sci-fi series created by the Get Out director and Charlie Sanders.

The show, titled Weird City, is set in a metropolis called Weird in the not-too-distant future.

Each episode will explore issues relating to present-day life, promising stories that can only be told through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.

The show is written by Charlie Sanders and Jordan Peele, whose Monkeypaw Productions is producing along with Sonar Entertainment, Mosaic and Raskal Productions. Jose Molina (Vampire Diaries) is showrunner while Adam Bernstein (Fargo) will direct the first two episodes. The six-episode series will screen on the YouTube Premium platform in 2019.

“Now, with YouTube we present a series of comedy driven twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off,” said Jordan Peele.

The filmmaker has plenty of projects in the works, with Weird City adding another commitment to Jordan Peele’s busy schedule. As well as producing TBS’s new comedy, The Last OG, starring Tracy Morgan — which has just landed a second season — the director will also produce The Hunt, a new show for Amazon about Nazi-hunters in late-1970s New York.