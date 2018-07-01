The West’s democracy is broken

JULY 1 — A week ago, Sarah Huckabee Sanders who is Press Secretary to US President Donald Trump walked into the Red Hen, a small restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

Sanders was seated and proceeded to order a meal but was recognised as a member of President Trump’s staff by waiters. Both the waiters and management of the restaurant objected to serving a member of Trump’s “inhumane and unethical” administration.

The restaurant’s co-owner Stephanie Wilcox then approached Sanders and asked her to leave the premises on account of her association with the government.

Sanders acceded to the request and left. The exchange was civil.

After the incident, Sanders sent out a Tweet: “I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me.”

It doesn’t seem like an earth shattering incident but in many ways it is.

It underscores the divisions and the anger in the US that small restaurant owners are now confronting Trump staffers.

Of course we’ve seen open attacks on President Trump since his inauguration. “F#$% Donald Trump” has become a sort of informal goodbye among Hollywood celebrities.

But that little heartland restaurants are taking it upon themselves to challenge the government is both impressive and very troubling.

On the one hand, it’s commendable that in the US you can turn out a member of the leaderships inner circle — try asking the senior aides and advisers of most Asian governments to leave your establishment, it’s very unlikely you’ll get just a tweet in response.

On the other hand it’s terrifying because it sets a bad precedent. If you start throwing out people whose politics you don’t like, well where does that end?

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant because of who she worked for... that may be the restaurant owner’s right but it’s sending a wrong signal about democracy surely. — AFP pic

It also indicates a basic breakdown of civility. Americans are now so polarised that they will no longer eat together? How can there be any discussion, dialogue or compromise? Which is why this little incident is a better indication of social strife than more large scale clashes between the violent right and left wing.

What it all points to though is that the protests, the counter protests, the attacks on the media, the attacks by the media are an increasing lack of faith in democracy in the world’s leading democracy.

The restaurant’s decision is basically an extension of the #notmypresident campaign which has seen a large section of the US publicly reject their own democratically elected President.

This might all seem like a remote matter to us in South-east Asia but it’s not. Democracy is a very important part of the modern world.

While there are flaws in every system the basic ideas that the people of a country are citizens (not subjects), that they should have a say in government and that officials (even the president) should be seen as public servants, accountable to the citizenry are sound.

That the government should be monitored and contained by checks and balances is a very logical premise.



Personally I enjoy being a citizen as opposed to a subject. However, the chaos and polarisation in democracies and democratic institutions in the US and EU impacts our freedoms in Asia.

Already our region is among the least democratic of the world. Outright dictatorship, juntas, politburos and strongmen rule a swathe of our region. Malaysia has just made a turn towards democracy but will it last?

It certainly won’t if the world cannot offer a clear and functioning model of democracy.

The bitter divisions in the West are emboldening authoritarian regimes across Asia and the world. China’s one-party state capitalism looks quite convincing as the US and the UK seem to be tearing themselves (ideologically at least) apart.

Again this is all part of much older problem than Donald Trump.

The world’s major democracies came into being (in their modern form) after World War II. Votes for women and minorities, the idea of checks and balances, 24/7 media, a strong concept of human rights date from around this time. However, there is increasingly a feeling that the checks and balances no longer function.

In America, critics have taken to calling mainstream Democrats and the Republicans the Uniparty because they appear to have fused into a single establishment rather than truly competing.

The media, courts and big businesses in many leading Western nations increasingly look like an interconnected elite concerned largely with maintaining their own privileged position.

But as people lose faith in the establishment, they are turning to the fringes: nationalism, violent anarchism, religious fundamentalism, even ultra-environmentalism. The West is starting to look extremely fragmented and tribal.

When the tribes stop talking — well, that’s when things really get bad because without dialogue there’s no democracy. In fact once people stop talking and negotiating, the logical next step is typically violence.

This is not a viable model and it raises the spectre of a retreat of democratic values and freedom worldwide. In South-east Asia where democracy has never really taken firm hold, we are under threat.

To be clear, we don’t need the West to spread its democracy via sanction and interference. All we need is for Western government to demonstrate that the system can rally be effective but for that to happen, people from different ends of the political spectrum need to be able to eat under the same roof.

