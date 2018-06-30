Najib: Umno not guilty, why freeze accounts?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the Pekan Umno meeting in Pekan June 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Investigators should take action against individuals involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe instead of freezing the bank accounts of Umno, Datuk Seri Najib Razak has said.

The Star Online quoted him as saying that if individuals were found to be involved, then the 1MDB task force should have frozen their accounts instead of Umno’s.

“Umno is not guilty. If an individual is guilty, take action against them. Don’t do it to the party.

“Umno has to function. We have responsibilities and duties. We have to run our divisions,” Najib was quoted saying at the the Pekan Umno meeting this morning.

The 1MDB task force said yesterday it has frozen several bank accounts, including that of Umno and other political parties.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has also confirmed that their bank account has been frozen for a three-month period, as part of an MACC investigation.