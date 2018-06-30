Accident causes temporary closure of causeway lanes to JB

The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reported that Operations at the Woodlands checkpoint have resumed normalcy in an 8am update on its Facebook account. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 30 — All the three departure lanes at the Causeway leading to Johor Baru have reopened after they were closed due to a traffic accident early today.

“Operations at the Woodlands checkpoint have resumed normalcy,” the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reported in an 8am update on its Facebook account.

ICA had said in a 2.30am post that the lanes had been closed temporarily following the accident. About two hours later, it said that two of the three lanes had reopened.

Channel NewsAsia reported that at least one person died and four others were injured in the accident.

In an online report, it quoted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as saying that SCDF had received a call for ambulances at about 1 am following the accident and it had dispatched three ambulances and one fire truck.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics while three injured people were sent to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A fourth person who sustained injuries declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF was quoted as saying.

One of the videos on the accident which went viral showed that a Malaysian-registered lorry had skidded to the opposite side of the road and rammed a motorcyclist which carried a Malaysian plate number as well.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru Selatan District Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais confirmed that the accident had happened at the Singapore section of the Causeway.

“We do not have any other information,” he said via a WhatsApp message when asked whether Malaysians were involved in the accident. — Bernama